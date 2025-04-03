Supreme Court Slams Dubious NGOs for Stalling Development Projects

The Supreme Court on Tuesday strongly criticized obscure NGOs that frequently raise environmental concerns to obstruct development projects, warning that such tactics could be funded by losing bidders or external forces aiming to hinder India's progress. The apex court expressed serious concerns over these malpractices while dismissing a petition against the installation of a floating solar power project at Jayakwadi Dam in Maharashtra.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh rejected an appeal filed by the NGO 'Kahar Samaj Panch Committee,' which had challenged the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) decision to permit the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC) to establish the floating solar project at the dam, which is also a designated bird sanctuary.

The bench noted with dismay that even an environment-friendly initiative like a solar power project was being opposed under the pretext of environmental protection. The THDC, a central public sector undertaking, had floated a tender for setting up the floating solar project on the Godavari river at Jayakwadi Dam, located in Paithan taluka of Sambhaji Nagar district.

The NGO had approached the NGT claiming that the project would disrupt biodiversity and pose a threat to birdlife in the eco-sensitive zone. However, the Supreme Court observed that as soon as the tender was issued, the NGO filed an objection, alleging potential environmental damage without substantial evidence.

The bench underscored that the NGT, after a detailed examination of responses from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, had found no legal basis to prevent the project. The tribunal had also questioned the NGO on whether there was any law explicitly prohibiting floating solar projects in eco-sensitive zones. The NGO failed to provide a definitive answer and was unable to establish whether the project site even fell within the sanctuary's eco-sensitive zone.

The Supreme Court acknowledged the importance of genuine environmental activism but noted that it had become common for vested interests to create NGOs solely to challenge development projects under the guise of ecological concerns. The bench cautioned against such tactics, emphasizing that while legitimate environmental issues must be addressed, frivolous objections should not be allowed to obstruct India's development agenda.

With this ruling, the Supreme Court reaffirmed its commitment to balancing environmental protection with the nation’s infrastructure and energy needs, sending a strong message against the misuse of legal channels to derail progress.