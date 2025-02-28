Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Says DMK IS Determined To Oppose Hindi Imposition

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK (Dravidra Munnetra Kazagham) president M.K. Stalin today (February 28, 2025) said that the real anti-nationals are those who are trying to destroy the linguistic and cultural diversity of India and disrupt its unity.

In his letter to the DMK cadre on the issue of Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Stalin said that since its inception, his party DMK had always been at the forefront to protect the language and culture of Tamil Nadu. Stalin said DMK has been doing this irrespective of whether it is in the ruling or the opposition.

“That is why, when the DMK takes up a struggle, those who rule India are afraid and accuse us of being anti-nationals. The real anti-nationals are those who are trying to destroy the linguistic and cultural diversity of India and disrupt its unity,” he said.

Stalin, while recalling various historical events, whether it is the anti-Hindi agitations of the 1930s and 1960s or the parliamentary speeches of DMK leaders, highlighted how the people of Tamil Nadu and DMK have been opposing the Hindi imposition.

“The struggle continues. Imposing Hindi is a conspiracy for Sanskritisation and the cultural invasion of Tamil. Realising this, the Dravidian movement had been fighting it from the start," Stalin said.

“The true intention of those who argue that ‘Hindi is just another language like Tamil’ would be exposed if we ask them: ‘Can we do pujas in temples in Tamil instead of Sanskrit?’ That is why we are determined to oppose the imposition of Hindi,” he added.

The Chief Minister also criticised the BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu. He said, "Instead of questioning the Union government for imposing Hindi and not releasing funds to the State, the BJP leaders here are giving trivial reasons that Tamils won’t be able to understand if a North Indian curses us in Hindi. In such a scenario, can’t our people scold them back in Tamil? With a sense of self-respect, Tamils would do that. But what kind of people are the BJP members here?”

“We are determined to follow the two-language policy of Anna [former CM C.N. Annadurai] in Tamil Nadu. But our enemies are saying that times have changed and we would impose Hindi... We won’t allow Hindi and Sanskrit to dominate Tamil, a classical language that has stood the test of time. We will protect Tamil by giving our lives,” he added.

Bringing in the context of AI (Artificial Intelligence), Mr. Stalin highlighted that forcing any language as a third language in schools is unnecessary.

“Advanced translation technology removes language barriers instantly”,—he said. Stalin also said that despite giving additional pressure on students, they should be provided with facilities to master their mother tongue and English at the same time gaining expertise in science and technology. “True progress lies in innovation, not linguistic imposition”—Stalin said.