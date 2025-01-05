Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Announces $1 Million To Decode Indus Valley Script

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, speaking at the inauguration of a three-day international conference marking the centenary of the discovery of the Indus Valley civilisation, addressed the unsolved mystery of the Indus Valley script. Stalin highlighted that over a century has passed without a clear understanding of the script, noting its continued perplexity to scholars.

"We are still unable to clearly understand the script of the Indus Valley civilisation that once flourished," Stalin remarked during his address.

In a bid to encourage further research into this ancient enigma, Stalin announced a substantial incentive. "A prize of US dollar 1 million will be provided to individuals or organisations that solve the riddle," he stated.

The Indus Valley civilisation, known for its advanced urban culture, remains one of the earliest in human history. Despite extensive efforts by scholars, the script used by its people has not been deciphered, and the reasons behind the decline of this civilisation also remain an unresolved mystery.

