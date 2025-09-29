Tamil Nadu: Death Toll in Vijay's Rally Stampede Rises to 41

The death toll in the tragic stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay’s campaign rally in Karur has climbed to 41, after a 65-year-old woman, Suguna, succumbed to her injuries while on ventilator support at a local hospital.

Among the dead are 18 women, 13 men, five young girls, and five young boys. Most victims, 34, were from Karur itself, while others belonged to nearby districts including Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul, and Salem.

The tragedy struck on Saturday evening when an overwhelming crowd at Vijay’s rally spiraled into chaos, leading to panic and a deadly stampede. Many fainted on the spot and were rushed to hospitals, where doctors struggled to save lives.

Reacting to the heartbreaking incident, actor-politician Vijay said he was at a “loss for words” and promised financial help of Rs 20 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced relief of Rs 2 lakh each from the PM National Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased, along with Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin extended his condolences and assured Rs 10 lakh to the families of the victims and Rs 1 lakh to those injured.

Also Read: Karur Stampede: CM Stalin Terms Incident “Horrific”, Announces Inquiry and Compensation