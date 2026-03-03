Temples Shut Across India as ‘Sutak Kaal’ Begins Ahead of First Lunar Eclipse of 2026

Temples across India remained closed on Tuesday as the ‘Sutak Kaal’, considered an inauspicious period in Hindu tradition, began ahead of the year’s first lunar eclipse. Priests said temple doors will reopen only after the eclipse concludes later in the evening.

According to religious customs, Sutak Kaal starts several hours before a lunar or solar eclipse. During this time, temple activities are suspended, devotees are advised to refrain from eating, and no auspicious rituals are performed.

Once the eclipse ends, temples will conduct purification rituals, including ceremonial bathing of deities and special prayers, before allowing devotees to enter again.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a total lunar eclipse will occur on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, and will be visible across multiple time zones. A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Moon passes completely through the Earth’s dark central shadow, known as the umbra.

In contrast, a partial lunar eclipse happens when only a portion of the Moon moves into the Earth’s shadow.

Beyond its astronomical significance, the lunar eclipse carries deep religious and astrological importance in Hindu belief, with specific rituals and observances traditionally followed during and after the event.