Three Khalistani Terrorists Killed in Pilibhit Encounter

In a joint operation by Punjab Police and Uttar Pradesh Police, three Khalistani terrorists were killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district in the early hours of Monday, December 23.

The deceased, identified as Gurvinder Singh (25), Virender Singh alias Ravi (23), and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh (18), were members of the banned Khalistan Commando Force. The trio was allegedly involved in a grenade attack on a police post in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of suspicious individuals in the Puranpur area of Pilibhit, police launched an operation. Upon being cornered, the suspects reportedly opened fire at the police, triggering retaliatory firing that resulted in their deaths.

During the operation, law enforcement recovered two AK-47 rifles, two Glock pistols, and several live rounds.

A senior official from Pilibhit Police stated, "The accused fired at the police team when challenged. In the retaliatory firing, they were killed. The Punjab Police informed us of their foreign connections. A detailed investigation into the incident is underway."

This development follows an explosion on December 21 at an abandoned police post in Kalanaur subdivision of Gurdaspur district. The attack, which occurred during heightened police surveillance, caused no casualties or property damage.

The joint operation underscores the increasing vigilance of security forces in tackling terrorism-related threats in the region.