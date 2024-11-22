3 Apprehended for Poaching in Assam's Raimona National Park

Three poachers have been apprehended by the forest department at the Raimona National Park in Assam’s Gossaigaon on Friday, sources said.

The apprehended poachers have been identified as Anam Basumatary (45), Bedalao Basumatary (40), and Kulu Koila (55). They were reportedly involved in the hunting of elephants, deer, tigers, and other wild animals.

The arrest followed a tip-off to the forest department about the poaching activities. The authorities seized 5 kilograms of tiger meat along with the skin of a tiger. The operation was led by Kachugaon Central Range Officer, Paris Basumatary, along with the SSB, under the guidance of the forest department.

As per sources, the poachers were caught drying the meat near the Palla River in the Raimona National Park. Based on secret intelligence, the forest department’s team intercepted the poachers in a covert operation and successfully recovered the tiger meat and skin.

The arrested poachers have been charged and will be produced in court for further legal proceedings.