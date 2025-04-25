Top Lashkar Commander Killed, Two Security Personnel Injured in Bandipora Encounter

A terrorist was killed and two security personnel injured in an encounter that broke out in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday. The slain terrorist has been identified as Altaf Lalli, a top commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Advertisment

The operation is part of intensified security efforts to apprehend both Pakistani and local LeT terrorists believed to be responsible for the April 22 attack in the Pahalgam meadows that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

Following specific intelligence on Friday regarding the presence of terrorists, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police initiated a joint search operation in Bandipora. The terrorists were confronted, sparking a fierce exchange of gunfire.

Earlier, sources confirmed that one of the terrorists being pursued by security forces was injured in the initial exchange of gunfire. During the same encounter, two police personnel from a senior officer’s security team were also injured.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Srinagar for a briefing on the ongoing operation in Bandipora. He is set to conduct a thorough security review and assess the progress of efforts to track down LeT terrorists suspected of being behind the Pahalgam terror attack.