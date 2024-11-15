Tribal Rights to Water, Land, Forests Must Be Protected: Madhya Pradesh CM

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda, which also marked Tribal Pride Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a state-level program in Shahdol district, unveiling a series of development projects worth over Rs 229 crore aimed at improving the lives of tribal communities.

In his address, CM Yadav emphasized the importance of protecting the fundamental rights of tribal communities, specifically their rights to water, land, and forests. He reflected on the historic struggle led by Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who fought against British colonial rule to safeguard these essential rights from exploitation. "The British wanted to seize these rights from tribal people, but Bhagwan Birsa Munda stood firm against their atrocities," CM Yadav said, paying a heartfelt tribute to the revered leader.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to honor the tribal community's history and culture by celebrating Tribal Pride Day on November 15 each year, marking the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. "His life serves as an inspiration for all of us. The ongoing efforts to restore tribal pride in Madhya Pradesh are in line with his legacy," said Yadav.

In a gesture to further honor the contributions of tribal heroes, CM Yadav inaugurated a museum dedicated to the legendary tribal freedom fighters Badal Bhoi and Shankar Shah Raghunath Shah. Additionally, he announced the establishment of a new university in Khargone named after Krantiveer Tantya Mama Bhil, a notable freedom fighter from the Malwa region. A railway station near Mhow was also renamed in his honor. The Chief Minister also shared details about the state’s Rani Durgavati Yojana, which supports the promotion of Kodo and Kutki, traditional tribal crops.

Yadav celebrated the enduring cultural practices of the tribal community, stating, "The tribal people have preserved our culture and traditions, keeping them alive through generations. Just as Lord Krishna adorned peacock feathers, the tribal society too wears them as a symbol of pride." He further connected the spiritual significance of tribal customs with India’s rich historical heritage, noting that tribal communities have long supported key cultural and religious figures like Lord Ram during his battle against Ravana.

The Chief Minister concluded his speech by reiterating the state's commitment to the development and welfare of the tribal community. "We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that no stone is left unturned in improving the lives of our tribal brothers and sisters," he assured.