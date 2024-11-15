PM Modi Returns to Delhi on IAF Plane After Aircraft Faces Technical Snag

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft encountered a technical issue on Friday afternoon in Jharkhand's Deoghar, he flew back to Delhi about two hours later in an alternate Indian Air Force (IAF) plane

Earlier today, PM Modi's return to Delhi was delayed on Friday afternoon after his aircraft encountered a technical snag in Deoghar. In a swift response to the situation, the aircraft was grounded and the technical teams worked to resolve the snag, said officials.

The delay comes after the Prime Minister addressed two rallies in Jharkhand today, marking the anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda and Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, ahead of the second round of polling for the state's Assembly elections on November 20.

Meanwhile, around 80 kilometers away in Godda, Jharkhand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's helicopter was grounded for 45 minutes, waiting for clearance from air traffic control. The delay sparked allegations from the Congress that the disruption was intentional, aimed at hindering Gandhi's campaign schedule. The party pointed to PM Modi's rally near Deoghar, suggesting that his event was being prioritized over Gandhi's movements. The helicopter was eventually allowed to take off after the 45-minute hold-up.