TRIFED Signs Key MOUs for Entrepreneurship Development of Tribals

Marking a major step towards tribal empowerment, the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) has partnered with Reliance Retail, HCL Foundation, and Torajamelo Indonesia to enhance market opportunities for tribal products and uplift tribal communities across the country.

The Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed on February 19 during the ongoing ‘Aadi Mahotsav’, TRIFED’s flagship event being held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi, from February 16 to 24, 2025. These agreements aim to strengthen the B2B approach and expand the tribal product market at the national and international levels.

These MoUs were exchanged by General Managers of TRIFED with Mr. Pradeep Ramachandran, Senior Vice President of Reliance Retail, Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, Global CSR Head of HCL Foundation and Ms Aparna Saxena Bhatnagar, CEO of Torajamelo, Indonesia respectively in the presence of Shri Ashish Chatterjee, Managing Director, TRIFED on various aspects leading to the socio-economic development of tribal communities across the country.

Under the agreement with Reliance Retail, TRIFED will supply tribal products in bulk to the retail giant, facilitating sustainable sourcing, branding, and promotional activities to enhance market reach.

The HCL Foundation will focus on capacity building and skill development by fostering long-term collaborations with tribal artisans. This initiative will help expand the product portfolio and promote tribal goods across various platforms.

The collaboration with Torajamelo will assist in expanding international marketing and sales channels for Indian tribal products in Indonesia. This will not only open up new markets for Indian tribal artisans but also foster a unique cultural exchange between artisans.

TRIFED has been actively promoting tribal entrepreneurship through the ‘Aadi Mahotsav – National Tribal Festival’, providing direct market access to tribal artisans in major metros and state capitals. The festival’s theme, “A Celebration of the Spirit of Entrepreneurship, Tribal Craft, Culture, Cuisine, and Commerce”, highlights the essence of tribal life.

The event was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, in the presence of Jual Oram, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs; Durga Das Uikey, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs; and Bansuri Swaraj, Member of Parliament, New Delhi, along with other dignitaries on February 16, 2025.

Through such strategic partnerships and initiatives, TRIFED continues to drive economic empowerment for tribal communities, bringing them closer to mainstream development.