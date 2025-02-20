President Murmu Extends Greetings on Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram Statehood Day

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended her greetings to Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their Statehood Day, highlighting their cultural richness and contribution to India’s heritage.

Advertisment

"Blessed by Mother Nature and a rich cultural heritage, both states represent India at its best. I am confident that the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram will continue to preserve their extraordinary traditions. I wish them new chapters of progress and excellence," President Murmu wrote in a post on X.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called the state an epitome of pride and progress. "On February 20, 1987, Arunachal Pradesh became the 24th state of India. From the snow-capped peaks of Tawang to the lush valleys of Ziro, our land is home to resilient hearts, deep traditions, and boundless dreams," he stated.

Union Minister JP Nadda also extended his wishes, praising Arunachal Pradesh for its blend of modernity and tribal traditions. "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Pema Khandu, the state is witnessing continuous development," he said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reflected on Arunachal Pradesh’s journey from the North Eastern Frontier Agency (NEFA) to achieving full statehood in 1987. "A proud occasion to commemorate our historic journey. Wishing Arunachal Pradesh continued growth, prosperity, and success," he posted on X.

Arunachal Pradesh, known as the 'Land of the Rising Sun,' shares borders with Bhutan, China, and Myanmar, adding to its strategic significance. It transitioned from NEFA to a Union Territory in 1972 before attaining full statehood on February 20, 1987.

Similarly, Mizoram, which became the 23rd state of India on the same date in 1987, celebrates its Statehood Day every year to mark its transition from a Union Territory to a full-fledged state, enhancing its federal autonomy.