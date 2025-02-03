Security Forces Recover Rockets, Rifles, and Mortars in Multiple Ops Across Manipur

In a series of successful joint operations, the Indian Army, along with Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other security forces, recovered 10 weapons, ammunition, and warlike stores from the hill and valley regions of Manipur.

The operations took place across the districts of Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Thoubal.

On January 26, acting on specific intelligence, the Assam Rifles, in coordination with Manipur Police, launched a joint operation in the General Area of Nepali Basti, Veitum Khullen - Khoken village Road in Kangpokpi district.

During the operation, forces recovered a variety of weapons including one 5.56 mm rifle, one 7.62 mm rifle, one modified .303 sniper rifle, one .22 pistol, a single-barrel rifle, two improvised mortars, grenades, ammunition, and other warlike stores.

In another operation on the same day, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police apprehended a member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) in the General Area of Waithou, Thoubal district. The operation led to the recovery of ammunition.

On January 28, acting on specific intelligence, the Indian Army, in coordination with CRPF and Manipur Police, launched an operation in Churachandpur district, recovering six long-range rockets (5-6 feet) along with one launcher stand, one country-made mortar (Pompei), ammunition, and other warlike stores.

A follow-up operation on January 30 in the general area of Chairel Khunou, Kakching district, led to the recovery of a 9mm rifle, a 9mm pistol, two grenades, ammunition, and additional warlike stores.

The apprehended individuals, along with the recovered weapons and items, have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation.

