Kuki Protestors, Central Forces Clash In Kangpokpi; Several Injured

Clashes broke out between Kuki protestors and central security forces in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Friday, approximately 45 kilometres from the state capital Imphal. The confrontation occurred in the evening as protesters sought to enforce an economic blockade and resist attempts by security forces to dismantle bunkers in the hills.

The blockade, part of the Kuki community's demand for the withdrawal of central forces from Kangpokpi's hills, disrupted transport on major roads and highways. When security forces directed the protesters to disperse, the demonstrators moved towards the Kangpokpi Deputy Commissioner's office, pelting stones at the building. Security personnel responded with tear gas and blank rounds to manage the situation, sources reported.

The clashes resulted in injuries on both sides. Several protesters sustained injuries during efforts to disperse the crowd, while among the security forces, Kangpokpi Superintendent of Police (SP) IPS Manoj Prabhakar reportedly suffered a forehead injury.

Witness accounts described chaotic scenes, with gunfire ringing out amidst a dense fog of tear gas. Eyewitnesses further claimed that individuals armed with automatic weapons were spotted on the streets of Kangpokpi. Sources noted that some armed men, alongside protesters, were seen wielding AK-series rifles and taking control of the highway, prompting security forces to retaliate.

The SP’s office emerged as a critical flashpoint, with protesters refusing to vacate the area. Reinforcements have since been deployed to Kangpokpi to restore order, according to officials.

Today (03.01.2025) in Kangpokpi District, a protest rally organized by CoTU became violent on their demand to withdraw Central Security Forces deployed at Saibol village. The violent protestors attacked the office of Superintendent of Police Kangpokpi by pelting stones and petrol… — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) January 3, 2025

Earlier in the day, the Kuki-Zo Council, a Kuki organization, announced an extension of the shutdown in Kuki-dominated areas of Manipur. The economic blockade, which halts essential transport on major routes and national highways, was extended until 2 am on Saturday.

However, the Manipur government has disputed the legitimacy of the "Kuki-Zo Council," stating on December 20 that no such organization exists. This group had previously opposed Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s passage through Kangpokpi district en route to Senapati district, where he attended a local festival.

Tensions in Kangpokpi have been heightened since December 31, when several women from the Kuki tribes were injured during a security operation aimed at dismantling bunkers in the hills.

The conflict between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which erupted on May 3, 2023, has claimed over 250 lives and displaced nearly 50,000 people internally. While the Meiteis are advocating for inclusion under the Scheduled Tribes category, the Kukis, who share ethnic ties with Myanmar’s Chin State and Mizoram, demand a separate administration, citing discrimination and unequal resource distribution in the Meitei-dominated valley.

Friday’s violence coincided with Ajay Kumar Bhalla, a former IAS officer, assuming office as Manipur’s new Governor.

