Ex-CJI Chandrachud's Appointment To New Role Faces Objection: Reports

The government’s proposal to appoint recently retired Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud as the Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has encountered strong resistance from key opposition leaders. Chandrachud retired last November, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are reportedly keen to assign him the NHRC role.

Advertisment

The NHRC chairmanship has been vacant since July 1, following the retirement of former Chairman Arun Mishra. The decision to fill this position lies with a four-member selection committee comprising Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

During a recent meeting of the committee, both Gandhi and Kharge objected to the proposal of appointing Chandrachud to the NHRC. They are expected to submit a detailed report to the committee chair, outlining their reasons for opposing the appointment.

Sources suggest the opposition leaders raised concerns over Chandrachud’s impartiality during his tenure as Chief Justice of India. Allegations of a close relationship between Chandrachud and the Prime Minister have also added to the controversy. A widely circulated photograph showing Chandrachud attending a Ganesh Puja at his residence, which was also attended by Prime Minister Modi, has fueled further skepticism among opposition leaders and civil society groups.

Notably, the NHRC chairmanship has historically been held by former Chief Justices of the Supreme Court, including KG Balakrishnan and HL Dattu. Despite this precedent, opposition leaders argue that appointing Chandrachud could undermine public confidence in the commission's impartiality.

The government remains committed to filling the vacancy at the NHRC, but the objections from the opposition leaders indicate a challenging path ahead for consensus.

Also Read: CJI Chandrachud Reflects on Ayodhya Verdict, Shares Personal Prayer for Resolution