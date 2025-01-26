Uttarakhand to Implement Uniform Civil Code on January 27

Uttarakhand is set to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on January 27, becoming the first state in the country to enforce such a law. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed that all necessary preparations, including approval of implementation rules and training of officials, have been completed.

Advertisment

The UCC Act, which received presidential assent, was officially notified on March 12, 2024. Highlighting its significance, Dhami stated that the UCC would promote uniformity in society by eliminating legal disparities based on caste, religion, and gender.

“The Uniform Civil Code is just an offering made by our state in the great 'yagya' being performed by the prime minister to make the country a developed, organized, harmonious and self-reliant nation," Dhami said.

The implementation of UCC has been a long-standing agenda of the BJP, and Uttarakhand has taken the lead in translating this commitment into action. The state government had prioritized the UCC in its manifesto for the 2022 assembly elections, which saw the BJP securing a second consecutive term in power.

With the cabinet recently approving the rules and regulations for its enforcement, Dhami had earlier assured that the UCC would be implemented within January 2025.