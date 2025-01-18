Challenges Ahead, But BJP is Ready: Dilip Saikia’s First Speech as President

Senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia officially took charge as the party’s Assam unit president on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he acknowledged the challenges ahead but expressed confidence in the party’s ability to tackle them.

“This responsibility is not an easy one. There are many challenges ahead, but we have the strength to overcome them,” Saikia stated.

Addressing concerns over the role of veteran BJP workers, Saikia likened the party to a family where both senior and junior members have their place.

“We will move forward together, ensuring that everyone works with the same commitment as before,” he said, adding that both senior and junior members have expressed their support.

On the reported demotion of former BJP Assam President Bhabesh Kalita, Saikia dismissed the notion of promotions and demotions in the party.

“In BJP, there is no concept of promotion or demotion. Decisions are made by the national or state leadership based on the merit of party workers,” he clarified.

Speaking about the upcoming elections, Saikia emphasized that BJP stands with the people and is committed to their welfare. “The victory of the party is the victory of all its workers. Our goal is the development of the country and the state,” he asserted.

Regarding the party’s alliance strategy, he reiterated BJP’s ongoing communication with its allies and urged them to contribute to Assam’s development.

During his address, Saikia also recited a verse from the Bhagavad Gita, remarking, “The political landscape in Assam is witnessing a battle between good and evil.”

