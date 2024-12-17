BJP Will Implement UCC In Every State: Amit Shah Tells Rajya Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the deep-rooted nature of India’s democracy on Tuesday, attributing the country’s global economic success to the Constitution. Speaking during the Rajya Sabha discussion on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, Shah addressed several key issues, including the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Muslim personal law, and religious reservations.

Advertisment

During the conclusion of the two-day marathon debate, which lasted 31 hours, Shah honoured Sardar Patel's role in the unification of India, recognizing his significant contributions.

Shah noted that India’s democracy had flourished where others had failed. "In the last 75 years, many nations gained independence, but democracy did not thrive there. However, our democracy is deep-rooted. We made numerous changes without shedding a drop of blood," he said. He further asserted that the Indian people had "shattered the arrogance of multiple dictators" through democratic means.

On the country’s economic progress, Shah pointed to India’s achievement as the world’s fifth-largest economy, surpassing Britain. He remarked, "The people of our country and our Constitution have given a befitting reply to those who said we would never be economically independent."

Reaffirming the BJP's commitment to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Shah stated, "The BJP government will bring Uniform Civil Code in every state." He also criticized the Congress party’s position on Muslim personal law, calling it "the beginning of appeasement politics in the country." Shah demanded that Congress clarify its stance on the matter, urging the opposition to take a firm position.

Shah reiterated the BJP's firm opposition to reservations based on religion, declaring, "Even if the BJP has just one MP, it will not allow reservation on the basis of religion."

Shah also targeted opposition parties, particularly Congress, over their criticisms of electronic voting machines (EVMs). He pointed out that the Supreme Court had repeatedly dismissed petitions challenging EVMs and criticized the opposition for raising the issue only after electoral losses, saying, "When opposition parties lose elections, they start complaining about EVMs."

This Rajya Sabha discussion followed a similar two-day debate in the Lok Sabha last week, and the winter session of Parliament will conclude on December 20.

Also Read: Amit Shah Vows To Eradicate Naxalism By 2026