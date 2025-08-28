Why Did the Vaishno Devi Yatra Continue Despite Deadly Landslide? 34 Killed

The death toll in the Mata Vaishno Devi landslide has climbed to 34, marking the second major tragedy during a Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir in less than two weeks.

The landslide struck on Tuesday near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at the Adhkwari cave temple, located along the route to the shrine.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who also chairs the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, visited SMVD Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Katra, where several injured devotees are being treated. He interacted with the victims, checked on their health, and assured them of the best possible medical care.

The pilgrimage to the shrine has been suspended until further notice.

Officials said the landslide occurred midway along the route, leading to multiple fatalities. So far, 31 bodies have been identified, while three others, including a child, remain unidentified.

Questions are being raised over why the Vaishno Devi Yatra was not suspended despite prior warnings of heavy rainfall. This marks the second major tragedy in less than two weeks, after another pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir was devastated by extreme weather.

On August 14, a cloudburst in Kishtwar district claimed the lives of over 100 pilgrims, with several still missing. That incident too occurred despite weather alerts warning of heavy rains, possible cloudbursts, and flash floods.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who visited flood-hit areas in Jammu, questioned the administration’s handling of the warnings. “When we knew about the weather, should we not have taken certain steps to save those precious lives? A weather warning had come a few days ago. Why were pilgrims still on the track? Why were they not stopped and shifted to safer locations? We need to talk about it later,” he said.

Both Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Abdullah have announced compensation for the victims’ families.

The Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, one of India’s holiest pilgrimages, attracts nearly 10 million devotees annually to the cave atop Trikuta Hill in Katra. However, freak weather conditions in recent months have triggered multiple landslides along the Yatra route.

Weather agencies have described the rainfall in Jammu as “unprecedented.” In just 24 hours between Monday and Tuesday, the region recorded 380 mm of rainfall, the heaviest in a century. The downpour triggered widespread landslides, forcing the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway and leaving large parts of Jammu battered by floods.

Though flash floods and landslides have caused widespread devastation, the improvement in weather and a forecast of dry conditions over the next two days have brought some relief to residents.

