"Victory in Kalkaji, But Fight Continues," Delhi CM Atishi on Poll Result

Outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi described the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) loss in the assembly elections as a "setback," but emphasized the party's determination to persist in its "war" against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which secured a significant victory in the national capital for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters after successfully retaining her Kalkaji seat, Atishi expressed gratitude towards her constituents for their "trust" in her. "We accept the people's mandate. I have won but it's not the time to celebrate but to continue the 'war' against the BJP," she said.

Atishi managed to hold onto her south Delhi seat despite the surprising defeats of key AAP figures, including party president Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. The 43-year-old leader, who had previously secured the seat in 2020, triumphed over BJP's former MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress's Alka Lamba.

She assumed the role of Chief Minister after Kejriwal resigned following his bail in a corruption case related to Delhi's now-repealed liquor policy.