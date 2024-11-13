Assembly Bypolls: 31 Seats Up for Grabs in High-Stakes INDIA vs BJP Battle

Voting is currently underway in by-elections across 31 Assembly seats in 10 states, as well as the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, marking a crucial test for the Congress party and the INDIA alliance following their recent setbacks in Haryana. The bypolls are also seen as a significant battleground for the BJP, which seeks to maintain its momentum.

Key Contests Across India

By-elections are being held in seven Assembly seats in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, five in Assam, four in Bihar, three in Karnataka, two in Madhya Pradesh, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, and Meghalaya. Additionally, bypolls will take place on November 20 across 14 other Assembly seats in Kerala, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, along with the Maharashtra Assembly election. Results are scheduled to be announced on November 23.

Assam Bypolls: A Focus on Behali

In Assam, voting is underway in five constituencies—Dholai, Behali, Samaguri, Bongaigaon, and Sidli. The first two hours of voting saw a modest turnout of nearly 13%. Behali, in particular, will be under close scrutiny after Congress fielded its own candidate, defying the INDIA bloc's decision to cede the seat to the Left.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the significance of the election, tweeting, "Your voice matters and the choice you make will determine the course of your constituency's development in the coming days."

Rajasthan Bypolls: BJP Eyes Ground Recovery

In Rajasthan, bypolls are being held in seven seats—Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chaurasi, Salumbar, and Ramgarh. Four of these seats were previously held by Congress, while one was with the BJP, and the others were with smaller regional parties. The Dausa bypoll will be particularly competitive, with BJP’s Kirodi Lal Meena’s brother, Jagmohan Meena, challenging Congress’s Deen Dayal.

West Bengal Bypolls: A Multi-Party Contest

In West Bengal, the bypolls are seeing a four-way contest between Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), the BJP, the Left Front, and Congress. Six seats—Taldangra, Sitai, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Madarihat—are up for grabs, with the TMC having won five of them in 2021. The BJP is determined to recapture its lost ground, particularly in Madarihat, while the Left and Congress are hoping to make their mark in a state dominated by the TMC.

Bihar Bypolls: A Crucial Test for RJD

In Bihar, voting is taking place in the Ramgarh, Tarari, Imamganj, and Belaganj seats. These constituencies have traditionally been strongholds of the Mahagathbandhan, which includes the RJD, the Left, and the Congress. The bypolls are drawing attention not only because of the coalition's dominance but also due to the debut of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party in the electoral fray. How this new player fares could be pivotal for the state’s political landscape.

Karnataka Bypolls: JD(S) Seeks to Strengthen Hold

Karnataka’s bypolls are being closely watched, especially in Channapatna, where JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, is contesting. The seat was vacated when HD Kumaraswamy was elected to the Lok Sabha. A victory here would significantly boost the JD(S)'s standing in Karnataka’s politics.

Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Budhni and Vijaypur in Focus

In Madhya Pradesh, the bypolls for the Budhni and Vijaypur Assembly seats are particularly notable. The Budhni seat was once the stronghold of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was elected to the Lok Sabha and now serves as the Union Agriculture Minister. The outcome of these bypolls will be a key indicator of the ruling BJP's hold over the state.

Sikkim: Early Victory for Sikkim Krantikari Morcha

In Sikkim, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha has already secured two seats unopposed, adding to the political drama of the ongoing bypolls.

Implications for Political Alliances

For the Congress and the INDIA bloc, a strong performance in these bypolls, particularly in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, could restore confidence within the alliance. For the BJP, wins in Maharashtra and a recovery in Jharkhand after a setback in Haryana will help alleviate concerns.

As the voting progresses and results loom closer, these bypolls are setting the stage for the political battles of the coming years, with both major parties striving to cement their influence across key constituencies.