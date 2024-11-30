Govt Approves Rs 4,969 Cr For Small Fishing Communities Under PMMSY

The Department of Fisheries, under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, has approved projects worth Rs 4969.62 crore over the past four financial years (FY2020-21 to FY2023-24) and the current fiscal year FY25, with a central share of Rs 1823.58 crore. These proposals are part of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), which has been operational since 2020 and aims to promote the holistic development of India's fisheries sector and enhance the welfare of fishers, particularly small-scale traditional fishermen.

The scheme has prioritized climate-resilient aquaculture by supporting activities such as seaweed and bivalve cultivation, open sea cage culture, and the installation of artificial reefs. Proposals worth Rs 115.78 crore have been approved for these initiatives, which focus on minimizing environmental impacts, particularly for small-scale and traditional fishers.

In addition, the department has sanctioned Rs 769.64 crore for the acquisition of 480 deep-sea fishing vessels and the upgradation of 1,338 existing vessels for export competency, aimed at improving the livelihoods of traditional fishermen.

To support the community during the fishing ban period, financial assistance is provided annually to 5.94 lakh marine and inland fishermen families, with a focus on socio-economically backward groups. Additionally, 131.13 lakh fishers have received insurance coverage under the PMMSY scheme.

A notable project under the scheme includes the installation of one lakh transponders on fishing vessels at a total cost of Rs 364 crore. These transponders enable two-way communication, allowing fishers to send emergency messages, receive alerts during natural calamities such as cyclones, and be notified about maritime boundary crossings.

