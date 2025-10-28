Why Was Assam Left Out? DMK Questions ECI’s Transparency in Voter List Revision

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has raised questions over the Election Commission of India’s decision to exclude Assam from the ongoing voter list revision being carried out across 12 States and Union Territories.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase 2 lacked transparency and fairness. He asked why Assam had been left out, why 2003 was chosen as the cut-off year, and why several voters were reportedly removed from the rolls during the first phase in Bihar.

"What has the ECI learnt from its experience in Bihar and how does it implement those findings in these 12 states? Why Assam has been left out of this SIR? When did SIR become a citizenship exercise? Why is ECI trying to bring in the criteria of citizenship? Is ECI a citizenship-finding unit? If so, how many illegal immigrants were they able to find out in Bihar? There are several unanswered questions. In Bihar, 65 lakh voters have been pushed out, they were disenfranchised by the ECI because of their reluctance to accept certain documents. Why have they excluded the other documents? Ration Card, MGNREGA and others which were so long good?" the DMK leader said.

"Most important question would be, why they are taking 2003 as a cut-off year? Who will be benefitted by that? Why are there no clear guidelines for all of this? Why suddenly the ECI has woken up and is saying that we are going to do this? We have seen how ECI has colluded with the BJP and indulged in vote theft. The credibility of the EC is at an all time low," Annadurai said further.

In response, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar clarified that Assam was not part of the current phase because the state has separate legal provisions under the Citizenship Act. “Under the supervision of the Supreme Court, the verification of citizenship in Assam is nearing completion. Hence, separate orders will be issued for revision in the state,” Kumar said in Delhi.

The first phase of the SIR was held in Bihar in September. The second phase will cover Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and seven other States and Union Territories. The DMK has called an all-party meeting on November 2 to discuss the issue.

