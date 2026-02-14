‘Why Was the Video Deleted?’ Owaisi Keeps Up Attack on Assam CM Over "Genocidal’ Clip

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday further intensified his attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a now-deleted video that allegedly showed violence against Muslims, terming it “genocidal.”

Speaking to the media, Owaisi questioned why the video was removed and said the language allegedly used in it was unbecoming of a Chief Minister.

“That video is genocidal...If I had made that video, imagine what would have happened in the nation...No one is questioning him...He is asking to pay Rs 2 less to an auto driver if he is a 'Miyan'...Does this kind of language suit the Chief Minister of a state?... Why was that video deleted if you (Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) were honest?,” Owaisi said.

Earlier this week, Owaisi lodged an official complaint with the Hyderabad City Police seeking criminal action against the Assam Chief Minister over the video, which he described as “genocidal hate speech.”

The AIMIM leader also weighed in on the controversy surrounding the national song Vande Mataram, stating that it should not be used to judge anyone’s loyalty to the country. He alleged that the direction in which the BJP and the RSS are taking the country could lead to a theocratic state.

“This should not be made a test of loyalty...The way the BJP and RSS are taking forward the nation, it will become a theocratic nation,” he said.

Commenting on the repeated disruptions in Parliament, Owaisi alleged that the ruling party benefits when proceedings are stalled. Referring to the row over remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Budget Session, Owaisi said the document cited was already in the public domain.

“The ruling party benefits only if Parliament does not function...The document the leader of the opposition quoted was a public document...The government is not even denying what the former Army chief General MM Naravane (Retd) has written,” Owaisi said.

The controversy in Parliament began after Rahul Gandhi sought to quote from a “pre-print book” version of a memoir by former Army Chief General M.M. Naravane during his speech on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address. The Speaker ruled that unpublished material should not be cited in the House.

The first phase of the Budget Session concluded on February 13, with the second phase scheduled to begin on March 9.

