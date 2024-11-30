Winners of 2nd Kalyan Barooah Awards Announced, Recognizing Excellence in Journalism

The North East Media Forum (NEMF) and My Home India announced the winners of the 2nd edition of the Kalyan Barooah Awards 2024 on Saturday.

The awards recognize journalists and media professionals for their outstanding contributions to promoting the Northeast through impactful reporting and storytelling.

This year’s awards, categorized into print, electronic, and digital media, also include a Lifetime Achievement Award.

In the print media category, freelance journalist Mubina Akhtar was named the winner, while Mridusmanta Boruah of Pratidin Time won in the electronic media category. The digital media award went to Dr. Kshetrimayum Chitrabhanu Devi of Imphal Review of Arts & Politics.

Veteran journalist Kishore Seram has been selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award for his significant contributions to journalism.

Additionally, the jury made special mentions in the print and photography categories. Farhana Ahmed of The Assam Tribune received recognition for her impactful stories on human trafficking and forced migration, while Aparamita Das was acknowledged for her compelling photo essay in the still photography category.

However, no award was given in the videography category due to the lack of entries, an organizing committee official stated.

The award ceremony is scheduled for December 11, 2024, at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. The Kalyan Barooah Awards were instituted to commemorate the legacy of late Kalyan Barooah, a prominent journalist from Assam, and his efforts in highlighting issues of the Northeast on national platforms during his 27-year tenure with The Assam Tribune. Barooah and his wife Nilakshi Bhattacharya passed away in 2021 due to Covid19 disease.

Recognizing Barooah’s contributions to the development of the northeastern region, the founder of “My Home India”, a social welfare organization, Sunil Deodhar announced in 2022 giving Kalyan Barooah Awards every year in coordination with North East Media Forum (NEMF).

The 2nd Kalyan Barooah Awards have received several nominations from across the country following which the respected Jury for the Awards decided to make three different categories including print, electronic and digital media.

The five Jury members comprising senior journalists and eminent personalities after a thorough review of the nominations have selected the following names as the winners for the 2nd Kalyan Barooah Awards-2024. The Jury also announced the name of the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Jury members including Utpal Borpujari, Maushumi Chakravarty, Sandeep Phukan, Prof Shashwati Goswami, and Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty adopted a marking system to select the winners. The winners were selected through a marking system, with each jury member awarding up to 20 marks per entry, evaluated on a total of 120 marks.