Johnson's Baby & Pratidin Media Group Organize Newborn Care Program In Dhemaji

In collaboration with Asomiya Pratidin and Pratidin Time, Johnson's has initiated a comprehensive newborn childcare and awareness program titled 'Best from Day 1' across Assam. The program aims to educate and support new mothers in caring for their infants, providing essential advice and resources.

Advertisment

The event took place today at two locations in the Bhehpara Napam AWC and Pub Bakal AWC in Dhemaji, attracting close to 400 beneficiaries from the local area.

Around 192 mothers each along with their newborns attended the events at Bhehpara Napam AWC and Pub Bakal AWC.

Rubi Kalita, CDPO and Devajit Gogoi, Block Coordinator were present along with Dipa Saikia and Arati Boruah, as supervisors.

Topics included breastfeeding, nutrition, hygiene, diaper changing, and managing infant care during hot weather.

Participants received welcome kits for childcare from Johnson's, enhancing the program's practical impact. The initiative will extend to 12 districts of Assam, with similar events planned daily in various locations to ensure widespread reach and support.

Also Read: Choosing the Best Skincare for Your Baby: Myths Debunked with Johnson's Baby