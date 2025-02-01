Yogi Adityanath To Visit Prayagraj Today, First Appearance Since Stampede

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Prayagraj on Saturday, marking his first visit since the tragic stampede during the Mahakumbh. During his trip, CM Yogi will greet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and participate in Mahakumbh-related activities with him.

Following this, the Chief Minister will visit Satua Baba Ashram in Sector-21 and Bharat Seva Shram Camp in Sector-5. Additionally, he is set to meet representatives of the Heads of Mission from various countries at the Mela Circuit House. A 118-member delegation, comprising Heads of Mission, their spouses, and diplomats from 77 countries, is also expected to visit the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj today.

Earlier this week, a stampede at the Mahakumbh on Mauni Amavasya claimed at least 30 lives. In response, a three-member judicial commission has been formed to investigate the incident, which occurred during the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual on Wednesday. The commission visited Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj, where many victims were admitted. The stampede left 30 people dead and 60 others injured.

The commission has been tasked with investigating the causes and circumstances of the tragedy and is expected to submit its findings within one month. According to a notification, the commission will also provide recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, over 5.42 million devotees took part in a ritual dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati during the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Among them, more than 1 million Kalpavasis and 4.42 million pilgrims participated in the ritual at the Triveni waters.

Since the commencement of the Mahakumbh on January 13, over 314.6 million devotees have already taken part in the sacred bathing ritual by January 31. The event will continue until February 26, with the remaining significant "snan" dates being February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

