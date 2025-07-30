"You Gave Away PoK, We'll Take It Back": Amit Shah Slams Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, accusing it of compromising national security and indulging in vote-bank politics. Speaking during a special discussion on Operation Sindoor, Shah asserted the Narendra Modi government’s unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism from Jammu & Kashmir and took on the Opposition for questioning the timing and legitimacy of recent anti-terror operations.

As Shah began his address, Opposition MPs created a ruckus and raised slogans, demanding the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Prime Minister of disrespecting the House by staying absent despite being present on the Parliament premises. “It is an insult to the House. The Prime Minister should have been here to respond,” Kharge said, leading to a walkout by the Opposition.

Responding to the criticism, Amit Shah said, “I am addressing the House. The Prime Minister is very much in office. If I can respond and clarify, then why insist on hearing from him?”

‘You Gave Away PoK, We’ll Take It Back’

Taking direct aim at the Congress, Shah said, “You gave away Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. It is our duty to take it back.” His remarks came in the backdrop of renewed tensions along the border and heightened focus on cross-border terror.

Lashkar’s Hand in Pahalgam Attack

Shah confirmed that the three terrorists involved in the recent Pahalgam attack were neutralised in Operation Mahadev conducted on Monday. “Their identities have been established. Lashkar-e-Taiba was behind the attack,” he said.

He dismissed Congress’ criticism over the timing of the encounter, saying, “Why should they not have been killed yesterday? Because Rahul Gandhi was supposed to deliver his speech? It doesn’t work like this.”

Operation Sindoor: ‘Shot in the Head, as the Nation Wanted’

Providing a detailed account of Operation Sindoor, Shah revealed that intelligence agencies had tracked the terrorists since May 22 and located them by July 22. “Three terrorists were killed. I received messages from across the country, people wanted them shot in the head. Coincidentally, that’s what happened during the encounter,” he told the House.

He further claimed that after India retaliated to Pakistan’s provocations by destroying 11 of their military installations on May 9, Islamabad was not in a position to fight back. “We attacked their terror camps and launch pads. They attacked our defence installations, and we responded. Pakistan pleaded for a ceasefire,” Shah said, countering Opposition claims that the truce was one-sided.

Chidambaram Under Fire

Shah reserved some of his strongest remarks for Congress leader P. Chidambaram, who had questioned the operation. “Who was Chidambaram trying to protect, Pakistan, Lashkar, or the terrorists?” he asked. “Aren’t you ashamed?”

Shah also addressed Chidambaram’s claim that Operation Sindoor lacked decisiveness. “Were the 1965 and 1971 wars decisive? If so, why did terrorism continue? Until the enemy is afraid or reformed, there will be no decisive end,” he said.

‘Congress Has No Right to Question Us on Terrorism’

Dismissing the Congress party’s criticism of BJP’s handling of terrorism, Shah said, “The only reason terrorism spread in this country is because of Congress’ vote-bank and appeasement politics. Congress has no right to question us on national security.”

In a controversial remark, Shah declared, “I can proudly say that no Hindu can ever be a terrorist,” in response to past insinuations about so-called "saffron terror" during Congress-led regimes.

Modi’s Doctrine: ‘Created Fear with Airstrikes and Surgical Strikes’

Shah credited Prime Minister Modi with shifting India’s counter-terror approach from passive diplomacy to decisive action. “Earlier we kept sending dossiers. Modi gave a reply with surgical and airstrikes. Khauf paida ho gaya (fear was created),” he said.

He praised Modi’s leadership, saying, “Terrorist training camps and launch pads have been reduced to dust. Their leaders have been eliminated.”

Opposition Walkout Highlights Parliamentary Stalemate

Despite Shah’s detailed statements, the Opposition remained firm on its demand for a response from the Prime Minister himself, particularly on issues related to Manipur and national security. The deadlock resulted in a walkout, underlining the deepening political divide in the ongoing Monsoon Session.

