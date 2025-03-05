5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Manipur, Tremors Felt in Assam

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Manipur’s Kamjong on March 5, 2025, (Wednesday) at 11:06 am.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 110 km, with its epicenter located at latitude 24.75°N and longitude 94.35°E.

The tremors were also felt in several parts of Assam, causing momentary panic among residents. However, no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage have been received.

In addition, two earthquakes were recorded earlier in the day in Myanmar, the NCS reported. A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck at 3:36 am with its epicenter at latitude 16.98°N and longitude 95.48°E, at a depth of 32 km. Shortly after, at 3:54 am, another tremor of 4.5 magnitude occurred at latitude 17.13°N and longitude 95.44°E, at a depth of 10 km.