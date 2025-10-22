After 50 Years, Naga Rebel Leader Thuingaleng Muivah Returns to His Hometown in Manipur

After nearly five decades away, Thuingaleng Muivah, the 91-year-old veteran leader of the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-I/M), is making a historic return to his native village of Somdal in Manipur’s Ukhrul district.

Known affectionately as “Ato Kilonser,” Muivah has been a towering figure in the Naga struggle for autonomy, and his homecoming has drawn crowds from across Manipur eager to welcome the legendary leader.

Muivah, who helped found the NSCN in 1980, played a pivotal role in shaping the Naga movement. The NSCN later split into two factions in 1988, with Muivah and Isak Chisi Swu leading NSCN (I-M) after differences arose over dialogue with the Indian government. This long-awaited visit marks a rare moment for his supporters to see the leader who has remained largely away from public life for decades.

Thousands have gathered at Tangkhul Long Ground, the venue for the ceremonial welcome, with an atmosphere charged with anticipation and emotion. Leaders from various organisations and local residents have come together, many expressing heartfelt admiration and wishes for Muivah’s health and longevity.

Lucy Duidang, part of the medical team overseeing the leader’s visit, said, “We are here with ambulances and specialists to take care of his health. We pray for his long life so he continues to guide our community.” Norbert Tai, president of the Tangkul Hau Art and Culture Association, added, “This is a historic day. Words cannot capture our feelings. Ato Kilonser is a legend, and seeing him here is truly special.”

The visit is not only a moment of emotional significance but also carries political weight, reaffirming Muivah’s enduring influence over the Tangkhul community and the broader Naga movement.

