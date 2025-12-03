Army, Assam Rifles Arrest 11 Cadres in Manipur; Weapons and IEDs Seized

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles, working closely with Manipur Police, carried out a series of coordinated operations across the state between November 23 and 28, 2025.

An official release stated that the week-long crackdown led to the arrest of 11 cadres belonging to different militant groups and the recovery of 14 weapons, explosives, contraband, and various war-like stores. The operations covered several districts, including Imphal West, Kangpokpi, Saikul, Thoubal and Tengnoupal. All those arrested and the seized materials have been handed over to the concerned authorities for further action.

The security forces began their operations on November 23, when an active KCP (PWG) cadre was apprehended from Canchipur in Imphal West by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Imphal West Police Commandos. Two days later, on November 25, security personnel recovered a significant cache of arms from the Shonglung area of Kangpokpi district, including a Heckler & Koch G3 rifle with magazine, bolt-action rifles, pull-mechanism rifles, an improvised mortar, hand grenades with detonators, live ammunition and a handheld radio set.

On the same day in Galbung village of Saikul district, Assam Rifles seized more weapons and explosives, including a carbine with magazine, a .303 rifle, several rounds of ammunition, .22 pistols, bolt-action rifles, radio sets, various explosive materials, Pompeys, PEK blocks, cordex and detonators.

On November 26, troops apprehended a KYKL (SOREPA) cadre from Porompat Soibam Leikai in Imphal East, followed by the arrest of a UNLF (Koireng) cadre from Heigrujam in Imphal West, along with the recovery of a 9mm pistol and 12 live rounds. Security forces later foiled a possible threat to the Sangai Festival when they detained three KCP (MFL) cadres from Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal.

The next day, November 27, Assam Rifles and Imphal West Police Commandos arrested an individual from Kontha Ahallup in Imphal East and recovered two No. 36 hand grenades, an arming ring and a mobile phone. Another KCP (PWG) cadre involved in recruiting valley youths was apprehended from Luker Mayai Leikai in Imphal West, while a PREPAK (Progressive) cadre was arrested from Khangabok in Thoubal district.

The security forces concluded the operations on November 28 with two major actions in Tengnoupal district. During routine MVCP checks at Yangoubung, foreign-origin liquor and cigarettes worth around ₹80 lakh were seized from two intercepted vehicles, leading to the arrest of two individuals.

In another operation, troops discovered an underground bunker in a forested area and recovered five live IEDs, which were safely neutralised.

