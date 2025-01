A four-wheeler vehicle lost control and plunged into a deep gorge on the Sonajuli- Anini road in Arunachal Pradesh, leading to a horrific accident.

Emergency responders have already rescued a man, a woman, and a teenage girl from the vehicle in critical condition.

According to initial reports, the vehicle involved in the accident was registered in Assam.

