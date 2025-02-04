BREAKING: ED Raids Former Arunachal Pradesh CM Nabam Tuki’s Bond

A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki’s bond in Naharlagun’s Lekhi Village on Tuesday, sources said.



Sources informed that ED raids were also carried out at the bonds of Neeraj Sharma and Dibrugarh-based businessman Rajan Lohia in Arunachal Pradesh earlier today. Aditionally, the team also launched search operations at the bond owned by another businessman with the title Dewan, sources added.

The raids come in connection with an alleged liquor scam in Arunachal Pradesh.

Simultaneously, the Income Tax Department launched a separate raid on Rajen Lohia’s residence and multiple offices in Dibrugarh. The operation that began at 6 am today is still underway, sources informed.