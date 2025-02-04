Police Raid Uncovers Large Explosives Stockpile in Assam Village

A large cache of explosives was recovered during a police raid at a village at Hatsingimari under Assam's South Shalmara-Mankachar district on Tuesday morning.

The operation was led by Pratap Das, Additional Superintendent of Police for South Shalmara-Mankachar district, with the help of Kalapani Police Outpost at Pipulbari village based on intelligence inputs.

The raid targeted the residence of Akbar Ali, the brother of fugitive Mustafa Rahman, who is allegedly linked to explosives-related activities.

The police seized 160 ammonium nitrate explosive sticks, 285 CDET ALFA ordinator detonators, 50 instantaneous electric detonators, and a bundle of blue-colored explosive wires, among other materials. Investigations revealed that the explosives had been hidden months ago at the house of Rezaul Karim in Bhurakata village.

In connection with the incident, two suspects, Ijazul Mia and Akramuzzaman, were previously arrested and sent to jail. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has now been formed to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

