VP Dhankhar Backs Arunachal’s Growth at Mega Nyokum Yullo

Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, underscored the transformative progress in Arunachal Pradesh, crediting the shift from India’s ‘Look East’ policy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Act East’ vision. Speaking as the Chief Guest at the First Ever Joint Mega Nyokum Yullo Celebration in Kamle District, he highlighted the state’s rapid advancements in infrastructure, connectivity, and investment potential.

“Decades ago, India’s ‘Look East’ policy focused on observation, but Prime Minister Modi transformed it into ‘Act East’—because mere observation is not enough. When action is taken, we witness extraordinary change,” the Vice-President stated. He pointed to Arunachal Pradesh’s enhanced air travel, airport development, railway expansion, road connectivity, and 4G network penetration as clear indicators of progress.

VP Dhankhar emphasized Arunachal Pradesh’s vast energy potential, stating that the state can generate up to 50,000 MW of power, unlocking an estimated ₹5 lakh crore in investment opportunities. “Producing one megawatt of power requires an investment of ₹10 crore, which means Arunachal Pradesh stands as a prime destination for investors. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has successfully conveyed this vision to the Prime Minister, urging all stakeholders to seize this opportunity while preserving our rich cultural heritage,” he remarked.

Asserting India’s rising global stature, the Vice-President declared, “India today is a formidable force—no one can cast an evil eye on us. Our Prime Minister stands among the most influential leaders in the world, and Arunachal Pradesh is reaping the benefits of his vision. The continued inclusion of Kiren Rijiju in the Union Cabinet speaks volumes about the state’s significance in India’s development story.”

The Vice President highlighted India’s deep-rooted cultural unity, drawing parallels between Nyokum Yullo and other festivals like Holi, Bihu, Pongal, and Baisakhi. “Despite our diversity, our traditions and thoughts remain united. This cultural strength is what makes India unique and unparalleled,” he observed.

Commending Kiren Rijiju’s contributions, the Vice-President lauded his commitment to Arunachal Pradesh’s development. “Kiren Rijiju is not only a senior leader but a force driving change. His vision for the Frontier Highway is set to become a reality, further propelling Arunachal Pradesh’s progress.”

The celebration saw the presence of several distinguished leaders, including Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Rotom Tebin, MLA of 25-Raga, Tana Showren, President of the Nyishi Elite Society, H.K. Shalla, President of Tani Supun Dukun, Guchi Sanjay, Chairman of the First Ever Joint Mega Nyokum Yullo Celebration Committee, and Rab Kara Dani, Assistant General Secretary of the Central Nyokum Committee.