Assam Rifles Destroys Ganja Plantation Worth Rs 36 Crore in Major Op

Security forces have stepped up their crackdown on illegal drugs and counterfeit goods across the Northeast, destroying large-scale ganja cultivation and seizing contraband worth crores in multiple operations.

Advertisment

In Tripura, Assam Rifles carried out a major operation to destroy illegal ganja plantations in the Dhanpur, Induria, Kacchakhala and Dhanmura areas, around 66 km south of Agartala. Acting on specific intelligence, the operation was conducted jointly with the Border Security Force, Tripura Police, Tripura State Rifles and the Forest Department.

Officials said nearly six lakh young ganja plants grown across about 200 acres of land were uprooted and destroyed. The total market value of the destroyed crop is estimated at around Rs 36 crore.

In another action, Assam Rifles, along with the Customs Department, recovered counterfeit cigarettes worth around Rs 34 lakh from a godown in Silchar. According to officials, the consignment was being moved through Silchar for further distribution within the state. The force said regular joint drives are being carried out to identify and break networks involved in counterfeit trade.

Earlier, Assam Rifles also made a major drug seizure in Mizoram. Acting on intelligence inputs near the Indo-Myanmar border, the force conducted a joint operation with Mizoram Police in the Kaifang area of Saitual district. During a search of the area, security personnel recovered 11.062 kg of methamphetamine tablets, with an estimated international market value of over Rs 33 crore.

The seized drugs and a vehicle used for transportation were later handed over to Mizoram Police for further investigation and legal action.

Also Read: Margherita: Illegal Ganja Supplier Arrested in Police Raid,2.3 kg Contraband Seized