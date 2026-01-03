Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police Seize Meth Tablets Worth Rs 33 Crore

Security forces have dealt a major blow to drug trafficking along the Indo-Myanmar border after a large consignment of methamphetamine tablets was seized in Mizoram.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, Assam Rifles carried out a joint operation with Mizoram Police in the Kaifang area of Saitual district on Friday. During the operation, security personnel noticed suspicious movement and launched a search in the area.

The operation led to the recovery of over 11 kg of methamphetamine tablets, a banned psychotropic substance, estimated to be worth more than Rs 33 crore in the international market. A vehicle suspected to have been used for transporting the drugs was also seized.

One person, identified as Hasan Ali from Badarpur in Assam, was taken into custody in connection with the seizure. The recovered drugs, along with the vehicle and the accused, were later handed over to the local police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

In a separate operation earlier this month, Assam Rifles personnel, working alongside Cachar Police, intercepted a large consignment of illegal cigarettes in the Tarapur area of Silchar. More than 3,000 packets of smuggled cigarettes, valued at around Rs 1.83 crore, were recovered during the raid.

Two individuals from Cachar district were arrested in connection with the seizure, and a vehicle used in the operation was also confiscated. All seized items and the accused were handed over to the district police for necessary legal action.

