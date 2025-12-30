BJP Leader Tapir Gao Rejects China’s ‘South Tibet’ Claim on Arunachal

Senior BJP leader Tapir Gao on Tuesday firmly rejected China’s description of Arunachal Pradesh as “South Tibet,” saying the state is and will always remain an inseparable part of India.

Advertisment

Reacting to Beijing’s repeated claims, Gao said Arunachal Pradesh has never been a part of Tibet and accused China of pushing a false narrative.

"China calls Arunachal Pradesh 'southern Tibet'. India has repeatedly said that Arunachal Pradesh is an inseparable part of India. Arunachal Pradesh was never a part of Tibet. The 14th Dalai Lama has also said this many times. A day will come when China will have to leave Tibet," Gao said.

The BJP leader also made strong remarks about neighbouring Bangladesh, asking it to drop what he described as unrealistic ideas about expanding influence into India’s northeast. Stressing that India is now led by Narendra Modi, Gao said there should be no misunderstanding about India’s position or strength.

Raising the issue of illegal immigration, Gao said the government must act firmly to send back people living in India without valid documents, including those from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

"Bangladesh's dreams of extending into our northeast region. PM Modi leads today's India, so Bangladesh should not have any misconceptions about India. We can even expand the 22km chicken neck stretch and also take the Chittagong Hill. Today's India can do anything. We have to send back all Bangladeshis and Rohingyas living illegally in India," Gao said.

Earlier, former diplomat K P Fabian said China’s claim over Arunachal Pradesh reflects a long-standing mindset rather than a new development. He noted that Beijing has historically viewed the region through its Tibet-related territorial outlook and warned that such thinking shows China’s expansionist approach.3

"The Pentagon is right in the sense that China sees Arunachal Pradesh, you know, as one of the five fingers of Tibet. You know, the other fingers,” he said.

Fabian also referred to recent observations made in a report submitted to the United States Department of Defense to the US Congress, which highlighted China’s claim over Arunachal Pradesh as part of its so-called “core interests.” The report underlined that these claims fit into China’s broader national goals looking ahead to 2049.

Also Read: Newly Built Bridge in China Collapses Dramatically After Landslides; No Casualties