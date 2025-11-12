Newly Built Bridge in China Collapses Dramatically After Landslides; No Casualties

A shocking scene occurred in Sichuan province in southwest China, on Tuesday as the Hongqi Bridge, barely months old, suddenly gave way, sending a massive section crashing into the river below.

The collapse happened near Maerkang city, close to the Shuangjiangkou Hydropower Station. Videos shared widely online show the mountainside crumbling first, dust and rocks tumbling down, before the ground under the bridge shifted, causing it to break apart in a spectacular cascade of concrete and steel.

Fortunately, no one was on the bridge at the time. Officials had closed it the day before after noticing cracks in the slopes and warning signs of possible landslides, likely preventing any tragedy.

Rescue and safety teams rushed to the site to check the area and secure the unstable ground. Authorities say the collapse was triggered by landslides and the shifting mountains surrounding the bridge.

The Hongqi Bridge, built this year, was an important route connecting Sichuan with Tibet, and its sudden fall has stunned locals and online viewers alike.

