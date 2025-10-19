Brahmaputra Set to Become Northeast India’s Premier River Cruise Destination

The Brahmaputra, long considered Assam and Northeast India’s lifeline, is emerging as a major hub for riverine tourism and inland waterway development. Once seen as a challenging waterway, the river is now being revitalised to unlock its potential for tourism, the local economy, and holistic regional growth.

The success of the MV Ganga Vilas cruise, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023 from Varanasi to Dibrugarh, has placed the Brahmaputra firmly on the global river cruise map. Covering 3,200 km across five Indian states and two countries, the journey highlighted the region’s rich biodiversity, cultural heritage, and scenic landscapes—from Majuli’s satras to Kaziranga’s iconic one-horned rhinoceros.

According to the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), cruise operations on National Waterway-2 (Brahmaputra) have expanded from 3 vessels in 2013–14 to 25 in 2025, reflecting a growing domestic and international interest. Infrastructure development—including modern terminals, 24/7 navigational support, dredging, electricity supply, and ancillary services—has played a key role in this expansion.

Private investment is also increasing, with Viking Cruises announcing Rs 250 crore investment for two luxury vessels on the Brahmaputra. Additionally, modern jetties and cruise terminals are being developed at Pandu, Bogibeel, Silghat, Biswanath Ghat, Nimatighat, Guijan, and Guwahati, enhancing passenger experience and accessibility. Ferry services have been upgraded across key river routes, providing safe and reliable transport for local communities.

The Brahmaputra is also embracing green and sustainable practices. Hybrid, electric catamaran, and hydrogen fuel-cell vessels are being introduced to reduce carbon emissions, in line with India’s net-zero targets by 2070. Cruise terminals are designed with renewable energy and sustainable waste management systems.

Officials say the Brahmaputra’s revitalisation is expected to boost tourism, heritage preservation, and regional livelihoods, while reducing pressure on road and rail transport. The river is increasingly being seen as a catalyst for Northeast India’s economic and cultural growth.

From October 27–31, India Maritime Week in Mumbai will host a key session on river cruise tourism, where policymakers, investors, cruise operators, and global maritime leaders will discuss sustainable development and the Brahmaputra’s potential as a world-class river cruise destination.

Also Read: India Eyes ₹8 Trillion Maritime Boom, 1.5 Crore Jobs by 2047: Sarbananda Sonowal