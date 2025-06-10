Spotlight on Guwahati’s Local Businesses: Fueling Growth Through Culture & Community

Dikshita Das

Advertisment

While Guwahati has often been described as the “Gateway to the Northeast" it is also becoming a birthplace for local entrepreneurship. With the Assam Government’s flagship initiative, Assam Startup, paving the way, a new generation of innovators is taking the reins, turning dreams into ventures and ideas into impact. There is an emergence of small businesses that are deeply local in essence but global in ambition. In a city of tradition and culture, Guwahati is emerging as a vibrant hub of entrepreneurship in Northeast India. They are more than just businesses; they are stories of revival, roots, and resilience. As more locals choose to shop and support homegrown brands, the city’s identity continues to evolve — proudly Assamese, yet globally aware. The rise of local businesses is redefining the city’s identity, economy, and community life. From century-old family-run stores to modern homegrown startups, Guwahati’s local enterprises are not just surviving; they’re thriving by rooting their vision in culture and people.

From Tradition to Trend: The Old and the New

Step into Panbazar or Fancy Bazaar, and one is immediately greeted by a sensory explosion of textiles, spices, and handloom — businesses that have sustained families for generations. Shops like P.C. Dutta & Sons or Milan Saree Centre continue to draw loyal customers from across the Northeast. The café culture in Guwahati has also exploded in the last decade. Local favorites like Kalita Café, Cafe Hendrix, and The Tea Story offer more than just beverages. They serve as creative hubs for musicians, poets, and students — a reflection of the youth-led entrepreneurial wave sweeping the city.

A noticeable shift has been the rise of women-led ventures. Whether it’s Mekhela Studio, founded by a young entrepreneur preserving Assamese weaving culture through contemporary fashion, or Assamica Agro, led by women promoting organic tea globally — the empowerment narrative is visible and strong.

Behind this transformation is proactive governance. The Government of Assam has emerged as a key enabler, laying down the foundation for a thriving startup ecosystem through several targeted initiatives like

Assam Startup – The Nest, launched in 2019. The Nest is a state-supported incubation centre set up in partnership with IIM Calcutta Innovation Park. Located in Guwahati, this hub provides budding entrepreneurs with:

• World-class co-working space

• Mentorship from industry experts and academic professionals

• Access to investors, angel networks, and government grants

• Business development support and training programs

• Over 200+ startups have been incubated under the program so far, with several going on to raise significant funding and expand their footprint nationally and globally.

Here are three standout businesses driven by a wave of young innovators with a strong sense of community support and the Assam Government’s flagship initiative, Assam Startup; they are not only offering products, but also have a purpose.

⁠Brahmaputra Fables

Dhruba Jyoti and Deka Bishal Mahanta are the founders of the startup, started in the year 2017. Brahmaputra Fables is now a well-known platform showcasing the folk art, handloom, and organic products of Assam and other Northeast states. From handwoven gamusas to black rice and indigenous pickles, the brand tells stories of the forgotten artisans and rural producers behind each product. The business has collaborated with over 300 rural artisans and SHGs and sells both locally and through online platforms. It has a customer base of 4,500–5,000, with products shipped across India and abroad to countries like the US, UK, UAE, Australia, Italy, and Canada. The startup aims at the digital integration of artisans, weavers, designers, and organic farmers of Northeast India, connecting producers to end consumers through innovative platforms.

Zerund Bricks

Zerund is an eco-tech startup that manufactures lightweight, high-strength bricks using industrial waste like fly ash and plastic. David Pratim Gogoi, Mousum Talukdar, and Rupam Choudhury are the founders of Zerund, formed in the year 2018. These bricks are 15% lighter than traditional ones and significantly reduce the carbon footprint in construction. Zerund is committed to manufacturing eco-friendly, low-cost, sustainable building materials with an eye on providing best-in-class solutions and quality products and services for customers, and value growth for stakeholders. Backed by IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, Zerund is now supplying to major real estate developers and government projects in Assam and beyond. They’re a brilliant example of climate-conscious innovation emerging from the Northeast.

⁠NE Origins

Rewaj Chettri is the founder of NE Origins. It is a platform that connects the Northeast’s farmers and tribal producers directly to conscious consumers across India. It offers a curated selection of organic products: Lakadong turmeric, perilla seeds, sticky black rice, smoked meats, and herbal teas. NE Origins focuses on fair trade practices and reviving tribal food systems, acting as both a business and a cultural preservation platform. They’ve collaborated with women-led SHGs from remote areas of Nagaland, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh. They started their venture during the pandemic as a platform to connect people all over India to entrepreneurs in remote parts of Northeast India who were severely hit because of multiple lockdowns. Some lives changed, some entrepreneurs were born, and some lessons were learnt through this experience. They offer access to authentic ingredients from Northeast India to their community across India and the world.

Conclusion

As Guwahati continues to modernise, it is also witnessing a quiet but powerful shift — the emergence of small businesses that are deeply local in essence but global in ambition.

The local business ecosystem is more than just commercial — it’s deeply cultural. By blending heritage with innovation, and community with commerce, these entrepreneurs are scripting a new chapter in Assam’s capital — one that deserves both attention and applause. With strong government support and community-driven ambition, it’s leading a cultural and entrepreneurial renaissance.

ALSO READ: Small Towns, Big Dreams : Small-Town India Fuels The Next Wave of Innovation