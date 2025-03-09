BSF Meghalaya Foils Sugar Smuggling Bid Near International Border

Meghalaya's Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a vehicle carrying a large quantity of sugar and apprehended an Indian national near the international border in the South Garo Hills.

Advertisment

Acting on specific intelligence, alert troops of the 144th Battalion seized a white Eco Van laden with sugar, which was allegedly being smuggled across the border. During questioning, the driver failed to produce valid documents for the consignment.

The seized vehicle and the apprehended individual have been handed over to Baghmara police for further investigation and legal action.

BSF Meghalaya reaffirmed its commitment to preventing trans-border crimes and maintaining strict vigilance along the international boundary.