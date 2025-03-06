Byrnihat’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor,’ Meghalaya CM Calls for Joint Action

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has emphasized the shared responsibility of Meghalaya and Assam in tackling the alarming air pollution in Byrnihat, which has been ranked as India's most polluted town for the second consecutive year.

Advertisment

Byrnihat, located on the Meghalaya-Assam border, is surrounded by industrial zones from both states. Addressing the Assembly, Sangma stated that he would formally communicate with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to initiate joint efforts to mitigate pollution in the region.

His remarks came in response to a Call Attention Motion moved by Jirang MLA Sosthenes Sohtun, who highlighted data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) indicating that Byrnihat continues to experience "very poor" air quality in 2024, just as it did in 2023.

Meghalaya Cracks Down on Polluting Units

The Meghalaya government has already begun implementing strict measures to curb pollution in the area. Sangma informed the Assembly that the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) has been directed to conduct surprise inspections of industrial units.

Seven industrial units have been shut down for violating pollution norms.

Surprise checks will continue, with strict action against industries flouting environmental regulations.

Meghalaya will first address polluting units within its jurisdiction before urging Assam to take similar action.

Cross-State Coordination Needed

Sangma stressed the importance of collaboration between Meghalaya and Assam through their respective pollution control boards. The Meghalaya government has initiated steps to work jointly with Assam to tackle the environmental crisis.

Additionally, the Chief Minister called on local communities to actively participate in efforts to reduce pollution and promote sustainable practices.

Byrnihat's Pollution Crisis

Byrnihat was declared India's most polluted urban area by the CPCB in 2023, surpassing Delhi and other major cities, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 302, categorizing it as "very poor." The unchanged situation in 2024 underscores the urgent need for strong intervention and cross-state cooperation.

Also Read: Illegal Liquor Factory Dismantled in Meghalaya, Guwahati Man Arrested