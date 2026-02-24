Manipur: Churachandpur in Mourning After Vungzagin Valte Death

In the wake of the passing of Manipur MLA Vungzagin Valte, a 24-hour total shutdown was observed across the Churachandpur district on Tuesday. The shutdown began at 6 am today to honour the late MLA who died in New Delhi on Saturday.

Valte passed away after battling a prolonged illness. His body was brought to Aizawl on Sunday evening and was taken to Churachandpur by road, where it reached on Monday night.

People gathered in large numbers to pay their respects to Valte at his residence in Dorcas Veng. His funeral services have not been finalised yet, according to the Zomi community’s apex body, Zomi Council.

The Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) in Churachandpur and the Zomi Students Federation (ZSF) called the shutdown to mark Valte’s passing. As a sign of respect, all educational institutions, business establishments, and public and private offices remained closed.

Students appearing for board and council exams, along with emergency services, were, however, exempted from the shutdown.

What Happened?

Vungzagin Valte, a sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Manipur’s Thanlon, was on the receiving end of a brutal assault by a mob in Imphal on May 4, 2023, at the beginning of the communal violence that broke out in the state.

Since the attack, he remained in a critical condition and had spent months under intensive care. Valte underwent several major surgeries at Apollo Hospital in Delhi for about one-and-a-half years before returning to Churachandpur.

His health suddenly deteriorated on February 7, and he was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors advised him to be airlifted to Delhi. He then survived for roughly 13 days before succumbing.

Valte, who passed away at the age of 61, reportedly became the first elected representative to lose his life in communal violence. He is survived by his wife Lalneihmawi, two sons, a daughter and eight grandchildren.

He was elected thrice from Thanlon and was a noted Kuki-Zo leader who spoke for the interests of the hill-district tribes. He was returning from a meeting with then Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Imphal on May 4 when a mob ambushed his convoy. Valte had suffered severe head injuries and was left on wheelchair. His driver died two days after the incident at a hospital.

