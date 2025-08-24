GM Coke Owner Arrested in ₹200 Cr Tax Evasion Crackdown in Meghalaya

In a major crackdown on tax evasion, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Guwahati Zonal Unit, has arrested Shiv Kumar Mittal, the owner of GM Coke in Byrnihat, Meghalaya, for allegedly evading taxes worth over ₹200 crore.

Mittal was apprehended from Tinsukia on Saturday evening following sustained investigations into suspicious coke trade activities. Officials said he had been sourcing coke from several illegal plants in Meghalaya and disguising the purchases through fake invoices generated in the name of dummy firms. Many of these firms were reportedly floated using the identities of economically disadvantaged individuals.

According to investigators, Mittal availed fake invoices amounting to more than ₹150 crore, enabling him to conceal real transactions and dodge significant tax liabilities. His name cropped up during follow-up probes into a fake invoicing racket in Guwahati, where four people were arrested earlier this month.

DGGI officials confirmed that Mittal is currently in custody, and further interrogation is underway to track down other beneficiaries of the illegal coal and coke trade across the Northeast.

The arrest underscores the agency’s continuing crackdown on fake invoicing and illicit trade networks in the region.

