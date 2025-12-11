Hornbill Festival 2025 Concludes: Visitors Praise Nagaland’s Culture, Warmth and Global Appeal

The curtains have come down on the International Hornbill Festival 2025 at the Naga Heritage Village in Nagaland's Kisama, with visitors from across India and abroad carrying home vivid memories of one of Northeast India’s most iconic cultural celebrations.

This year’s edition, packed with high-energy performances, immersive traditional showcases and an expanded global footprint, won widespread admiration from tourists of all ages. Many described the festival as a rare window into the living heritage of Nagaland’s tribes, beautifully preserved, yet dynamically presented.

International visitors were among the most vocal in their appreciation.

“It’s wonderful to witness these celebrations. The culture here is stunning, and I’m loving the entire atmosphere,” said Gaya Ziv Edri from Israel. A Canadian visitor, attending the festival for the second time, said the diverse tribal traditions and cultural programmes kept drawing him back.

For several first-time travellers, the festival was an eye-opening journey.

“This is my first visit to Nagaland, and it’s been a beautiful experience. More than the festival, it’s the people and their culture that stand out. It feels like the safest place to be,” remarked Udhay from Tamil Nadu.

Visitors from various Indian states echoed similar sentiments, calling Hornbill 2025 a gateway to the Northeast’s cultural richness. The indigenous food stalls, vibrant craft and handloom exhibits, and adventure-based events were among the most appreciated features. Many said the festival not only entertained them but also deepened their understanding of Naga identity and tradition.

As the ten-day extravaganza wrapped up, tourists applauded the improved infrastructure, smooth organisation and the festival’s rising international presence. The closing day featured all 18 cultural troupes of Nagaland coming together for a powerful Unity Dance at the Unity Arena, ahead of the official closing ceremony.

