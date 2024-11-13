IMD Forecasts Dry Weather with Fog in NE India for Next 5 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast for the northeastern states of India, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, predicting dry weather for the next five days, starting today.

While dry conditions are expected to prevail, shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur in isolated pockets of these states, especially in the early mornings. The IMD also noted that there will be no significant change in the minimum temperatures throughout the region during this period.

The forecast indicates that while dry weather will dominate, the fog may affect visibility in some areas, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, but overall conditions are expected to remain stable.

No major weather warnings have been issued by the IMD at this time. Citizens are advised to stay updated with official weather reports for any further developments.

In summary, the region is expected to experience dry weather with occasional shallow to moderate fog over the next five days, with no significant changes in temperatures.