IMD Forecasts Light Rain, Fog, and Temperature Rise Across Northeast India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a range of weather conditions for the northeastern states over the next few days.

On Tuesday, light rain is expected at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, while dry weather will prevail over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Shallow to moderate fog is also likely in isolated pockets across these regions, with a rise in minimum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

Light snowfall is anticipated at isolated pockets in the higher reaches of Arunachal Pradesh.

On Wednesday, moderate rain is likely at many places in Arunachal Pradesh, while light to moderate rain may occur at a few places in Assam. Light rain is expected at isolated places in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur, and dry weather will persist in Mizoram and Tripura.

Fog conditions—shallow to moderate—are likely in isolated pockets, with temperatures rising by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

Higher reaches of Arunachal Pradesh may experience light snowfall.

The IMD has also issued a warning for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.

On Thursday, light to moderate rain is expected at a few places in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, while light rain may occur at isolated places in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur.

Dry weather will continue in Mizoram and Tripura, with shallow to moderate fog likely in isolated pockets. A temperature rise of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius is predicted, and light snowfall is expected in the higher reaches of Arunachal Pradesh.

Thunderstorms and lightning are also forecasted for isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. On Friday, light rain is likely at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, with dry weather prevailing in the rest of the region.

Foggy conditions may persist in isolated pockets, and light snowfall is expected in the higher reaches of Arunachal Pradesh.

For Guwahati, the IMD predicts a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Tuesday, which could continue into Wednesday.

Fog or mist in the morning with partly cloudy skies later is expected on Thursday, with foggy conditions continuing on Friday and Saturday.

