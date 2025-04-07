Large Cache of Explosives, Drugs Seized in Mizoram; One Arrested

In a significant operation by the Assam Rifles, a large quantity of explosives, arms, and narcotics was seized in Saiha’s Niawhtlang area. Security forces recovered 122 detonators, a rifle, and a substantial quantity of live ammunition. Additionally, 94 gelatin sticks and 8 meters of safety fuse wire were confiscated.

One person has been arrested for illegally storing explosive materials. In a separate operation in Champhai’s Melbuk, heroin worth ₹1 crore was seized.

Meanwhile, earlier today, In another series of intensified search and area domination operations across Manipur, security forces have recovered a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and war-like stores from multiple locations, including Thoubal, Imphal East, Jiribam, and Bishnupur districts.

One of the major operations took place in the forested area of Heirok Part-III Uyok Ching under Heirok Police Station in Thoubal district, where a large cache of arms was discovered. Among the weapons seized were a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) with a magazine, a 12 Bore Single Barrel Gun, along with 7.62 mm ammunition, blank cartridges, kartoos, and a firing pin. Security personnel also recovered various types of tear smoke shells- standard, normal, and chilli variants- alongside stun shells, indicating potential plans for crowd control or sabotage.

In addition to the weapons, the security forces seized items such as camouflage clothing, jungle boots, backpacks, sleeping bags, and other utility materials including blankets, buckets, and jars. Medical supplies such as syringes, IV sets, paracetamol tablets, Betadine, and a cotton roll were also recovered. Vehicles, including a Tata Safari and two Gypsies, were seized from the site, indicating a well-equipped and mobile militant base.

Manipur Police, in a post on social media platform X, confirmed that the forces came under fire during the operation. The attackers were suspected to be members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), or KCP(PWG). The security personnel responded with appropriate force and later uncovered a large camp believed to be used intermittently by armed militants. The cache of weapons and other recovered items is believed to have been stored at this location.