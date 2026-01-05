Manipur Farmer Sees Brighter Days as Fields Turn Green Again

In Manipur’s Bishnupur district, a small vegetable farm is slowly turning into a symbol of hope after years of hardship.

Ningthoujam Inaocha from Kumbi Terakha is finally seeing brighter days after suffering heavy losses during the COVID-19 years and the long spell of unrest in the state. This season, his fields are once again full of vegetables and promise.

On a single lourak of land, Inaocha has grown cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli and mustard. Cabbage covers most of the area, but thousands of mustard plants are also thriving. He continues to grow a local mustard variety that he has trusted for years, harvesting around 100 bundles on a good day.

All the crops were planted towards the end of October. In total, nearly 18,000 plants were grown this season. Inaocha recalls that earlier, he often had to watch his vegetables go to waste because markets were closed or transport was disrupted. “This year, I feel hopeful. I think I will finally be able to sell my produce properly,” he said.

Farming is his main livelihood. One season can earn him around Rs 7 to 8 lakh, and with vegetables grown throughout the year, his annual income from farming reaches close to Rs 20 lakh, apart from paddy cultivation. During the monsoon months, he also grows pumpkin and other creeper vegetables.

Inaocha believes farming can help Manipur stand on its own feet if more people take it up seriously. He says agriculture has allowed him to manage his household expenses without any financial stress.

He mostly depends on his own experience and uses very little chemical fertiliser. According to him, careful farming can increase production, and even traditional methods can be profitable if done properly.

His work has earned him recognition over the years, including the Best Farmer Award three times. He has never taken a bank loan, though he received seed support from KVK Bishnupur.

The farm has also created work for locals. Yumnam Ibemcha, a resident of Kumbi Terakha, said he and a few others have been working there for the past few months, helping with planting and maintaining the fields.

As life slowly returns to normal, farmers like Inaocha are hopeful that peace and steady work will help rebuild livelihoods across Manipur’s villages.

